‘Wheel of Fortune’ hosting open auditions at MGM Northfield Park

NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Have you ever dreamed of telling Pat Sajak you’d like to buy a vowel or solve the puzzle? Well, you could have your chance.

Wheel of Fortune is hosting auditions at the MGM Northfield Park later this month.

The Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be visiting MGM for open auditions on Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12 at 3 p.m., 4 :30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of Wheel of Fortune onstage, win unique prizes and be evaluated as a contestant for the broadcast version of the show.

Staff members will hand out applications one hour before each show. The show will last about an hour.

Anyone who submits an application has the chance to be called onstage for an audition or selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

Due to gaming regulations, all attendees must be 21 years of age or older.

“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants. The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream,” Executive Producer Harry Friedman said in a press release.

The Wheelmobile event will take place inside Center Stage. Applications will be distributed inside the Center Stage foyer and outdoor tent adjacent to Center Stage.

The closest parking to the venue will be available in Lots 6A – 6E servicing the South entrance to the property.

