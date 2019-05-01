Wendy’s debuts new Frosty Cookie Sundae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Good news for frosty fans, Wendy's is giving its signature dessert a special twist!

Ghirardelli Chocolate confirmed on social media that they've teamed up with the fast food chain to give its famous Frosty a makeover.

The new Frosty Cookie Sundae takes the same Frosty you know and love but instead is topped with chocolate chunk cookie bites and drizzled with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.

Customers get the option of choosing a chocolate or vanilla Frosty base.

The Frosty Cookie Sundae is available at participating Wendy's locations for a limited time.

We’ve teamed up with @Wendys to bring you something delicious! Try Wendy’s new Frosty Cookie Sundae topped with rich and decadent #Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce now available at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations! pic.twitter.com/ieH1lFzL6K — GhirardelliChocolate (@LoveGhirardelli) April 29, 2019

More on Wendy's, here.