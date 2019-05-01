Wendy’s debuts new Frosty Cookie Sundae

DUBLIN, Ohio -- Good news for frosty fans, Wendy's is giving its signature dessert a special twist!
Ghirardelli Chocolate confirmed on social media that they've teamed up with the fast food chain to give its famous Frosty a makeover.
The new Frosty Cookie Sundae takes the same Frosty you know and love but instead is topped with chocolate chunk cookie bites and drizzled with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce.
Customers get the option of choosing a chocolate or vanilla Frosty base.
The Frosty Cookie Sundae is available at participating Wendy's locations for a limited time.
