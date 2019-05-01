Warm temps with a chance of thunderstorms Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We hit 83° Wednesday, the first time above 80°F since October 10.

However, the boundary between the cool and the warm will waffle up and down, through northeast Ohio over the next few days. This will allow windows of showers and local thunderstorms to waft in and out of the area.

We certainly made up for a dry first 18 days of April. Cleveland is now a little above normal rainfall. Most of the rain falling in the last ten days.

