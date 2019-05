Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- A traffic control officer was hit by a car in Parma Wednesday morning.

Parma police said the vehicle turned off of Lincolnshire and struck the officer at West Pleasant Valley Road.

The officer, who's worked with the city of Parma for 13 years, suffered some injuries and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The driver has not been charged.

Pleasant Valley Road remains closed between Green Valley Drive and Broadview Road.