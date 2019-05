Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As many of you know, Tracy's husband, John, is battling a serious health problem. He's been fighting colon cancer since his diagnosis last fall.

Tracy says they have their good days and their bad days. But, through it all, the good wishes from family, friends and people like you have sustained them. She can't tell you enough how much it's lifted their spirits.

**Watch the video, above, for an update on John's courageous battle**