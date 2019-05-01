× Show Info: May 1, 2019

David’s Potato Casserole

David kicked off the show with potato casserole. Click here for the recipe.

Ultimate Kentucky Derby Party

Tara Berger from One Stylish Party shared her ideas for throwing a Kentucky Derby Party at home. www.OneStylishParty.com

Men’s Health

Dr. Stephen Kroth from PA Green Wellness explained erectile dysfunction and treatment options. For more information about Gainswave Therapy call 888-338-6001 https://pagreenwellness.com/

A Bronx Tale

Natalie chatted with two of the stars of A Bronx Tale. It’s on stage at Playhouse Square through May 12. Click here to watch the story.

NOW – May 12th

Connor Palace at Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org

Early Cinco de Mayo celebration

Chef Chris Monjot from Momocho shared a popular recipe from the restaurant. www.momocho.com

Kentucky Derby Style

Looking for that perfect Kentucky Derby accessory? What A Great Hat located in Fairlawn features handmade millinery. www.whatagreathat.com

Stroke Awareness

May is Stroke Awareness month. The Cleveland Clinic talked about common risk factors. www.ccf.org