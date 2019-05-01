Show Info: May 1, 2019
David’s Potato Casserole
David kicked off the show with potato casserole. Click here for the recipe.
Ultimate Kentucky Derby Party
Tara Berger from One Stylish Party shared her ideas for throwing a Kentucky Derby Party at home. www.OneStylishParty.com
Men’s Health
Dr. Stephen Kroth from PA Green Wellness explained erectile dysfunction and treatment options. For more information about Gainswave Therapy call 888-338-6001 https://pagreenwellness.com/
A Bronx Tale
Natalie chatted with two of the stars of A Bronx Tale. It’s on stage at Playhouse Square through May 12. Click here to watch the story.
NOW – May 12th
Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
Early Cinco de Mayo celebration
Chef Chris Monjot from Momocho shared a popular recipe from the restaurant. www.momocho.com
Kentucky Derby Style
Looking for that perfect Kentucky Derby accessory? What A Great Hat located in Fairlawn features handmade millinery. www.whatagreathat.com
Stroke Awareness
May is Stroke Awareness month. The Cleveland Clinic talked about common risk factors. www.ccf.org