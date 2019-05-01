× Sandusky police searching for alleged murder suspect, shooting suspect

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky police are asking for help locating an alleged murder suspect and a man who is wanted in connection to several shootings.

According to police, Omni Tajor Turner has an active warrant for his alleged involvement in a murder in Waynesboro, Mississippi. Police say it is confirmed that he is in the Sandusky area.

Kaeshawn Damonta Turner is reportedly wanted in connection to several recent shootings in Waynesboro.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement immediately.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information from police.