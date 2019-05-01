× Ravenna man accused of intentionally hitting deputy’s cruiser arrested on 9th OVI

RAVENNA, Ohio – A Ravenna man faces felony charges following an incident on April 29.

According to indictments, deputies tried to pull over Todd Casten, 47.

The reports say Casten put his vehicle in reverse to hit the deputy’s cruiser.

The deputy was hurt in the accident.

Casten is charged with assault and OVI.

Court records show Casten has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence 8 other times since 1989.