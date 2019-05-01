× Police remind Ohioans about suspended driver’s license amnesty program

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio– The University Heights Police Department is reminding residents about the state of Ohio’s suspended driver’s license amnesty program.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles implemented the program earlier this year to reduce or waive fees for certain violations. It runs through July 31.

The police department said many people with suspended licenses are eligible. It does not apply to commercial driver’s license or permit suspensions.

After fulfilling other requirements to lift a suspension, drivers can apply online. For reduced fees, at least 18 months have passed since the end of the suspension period. For waived fees, the person must provide a screen shot of their SNAP status information from job and family services.

