An unsual new study is telling the tale of what couches see in their lifetime.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Rove Concepts.

It showed the average couch is 6-years-old, has been napped on 36 times and nursed us through 21 sick days.

It has also played host to 32 catch-ups with family and friends.

According to the survey, it also holds $1.55 in change.