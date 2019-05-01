× Man wanted for murder in Cleveland arrested after jumping out a window in escape attempt

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a murder suspect Monday.

Calvin Pittman Jr., 26, was wanted in the death of Albert Crenshaw.

Police say Pittman and another man shot and killed Crenshaw on April 10.

Monday, U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Pittman at an address near the 5000 block of Denison Ave.

According to a press release, Pittman tried to jump out a third story window to get away.

He was injured in the fall and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

He’s now been booked on aggravated murder charges.