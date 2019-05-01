Longtime Ohio anchorman Doug Adair has died at 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He was a household name in Ohio for more than 30 years. Longtime anchorman Doug Adair passed away on April 29 in Pleasanton, California, at the age of 89.

He started his career in Cleveland right here at WJW in 1958 and then worked at WKYC for many years before moving to Columbus in the '80s.

Adair was an Emmy Award winning anchor and a member of the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, three children, five grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association through the online Doug Adair tribute page,