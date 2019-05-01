× Lakewood ranked most stressed city in Ohio

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– The city of Lakewood is seriously stressed out!

The Cleveland suburb is the most stressed in the state of Ohio, according to a study done by the career website Zippia.

Zippia based the list on unemployment, hours worked, commute times, populations density, home price to income ratio and percent of the population is uninsured.

Lakewood was ranked 39th in the country. West New York, New Jersey topped the list, following by Huron, California; South Miami, Florida; Glassmanor, Maryland; and Edgewater, Colorado.

Click here for the full list