ASHTABULA – The campus at Kent State Ashtabula is on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

FLASHALERT: campus is under temporary lockdown due to police activity in the area. Please check for updates before traveling to campus. — Kent State Ashtabula (@KSU_Ashtabula) May 1, 2019

FOX 8 has reached out to the university and police for further info.