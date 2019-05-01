× Indians’ Corey Kluber leaves game with bruised right forearm

MIAMI — Cleveland Indians right-hander Corey Kluber has left his team’s game at Miami with a bruised right forearm after being hit by a line drive off the bat of Brian Anderson.

The ball rolled away from Kluber, and he tried to swat it to first base with his glove rather than throwing it as Anderson reached on an infield hit. Kluber briefly visited with a trainer before walking off the field with the Marlins leading 3-1 in the fifth inning.

Kluber, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, entered the game 2-2 with a 5.81 ERA.

The Indians are already without starter Mike Clevinger, who is out until at least June with a back injury.

