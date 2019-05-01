× Free water taxi on Cuyahoga River starts Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks water taxi will provide free transportation between the east and west banks of the Flats for the third straight year.

Service begins on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 12. It’s sponsored by steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Cleveland.

This is the fourth season for the eLCee2 Water Taxi, which fits 17 passengers and up to four bikes. It is ADA accessible and dog friendly.

“Our hope is that every person who boards the water taxi gains an appreciation for the unique asset that the Cuyahoga River is to our community – a working river serving the local economy, a place for sport and recreation, and a precious ecosystem we are all responsible for protecting,” said Mike Madar, vice president and general manager, ArcelorMittal Cleveland, in a news release on Wednesday.

Hours of operation:

Friday: 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Memorial Day: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Fourth of July: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

*Labor Day: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

More information here