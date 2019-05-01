× Fox Recipe Box: Spicy Coffee Barbecue Chicken Wings

CLEVELAND, Oh — Coffee is a popular flavor in many dessert and drink recipes, but it also is a versatile ingredient in main dishes.

Chef Stefanie Paganini has a recipe box full of dishes using coffee as a key ingredient and she shared an easy recipe for tasty chicken wings with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Click here to learn more about Stefanie’s upcoming classes including ‘Cooking with Coffee’.

Spicy Coffee Chicken Wings

Serves 6

12 Chicken wings (approximately 2 lbs.)

3 Tablespoons Tomato Paste

3 Tablespoons Low Sodium Soy Sauce

2 1/2 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 Tablespoons Espresso Powder

2 Tablespoons Chiles in Adobo Sauce (just the sauce)

1 teaspoon Salt

Garnish:

1 Tablespoon Sriracha sauce

1 Tablespoon Honey

1/3 cup Green Onion, sliced

Mix ingredients in a bowl and add chicken wings. Allow to marinate overnight.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Remove chicken from marinade and place on a baking sheet with a small amount of peanut oil. Bake until reaches 165 degrees F. Toss with Sriracha, honey and green onions