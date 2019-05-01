× Florida man tells police he’s Jason Bourne

PINELLAS PARK, Florida – Pinellas Park Police responding to a report of a disturbance at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library on April 23 had quite the surprise.

According to News 4 Jax, the man was under the influence of alcohol and told police his name was Jason Bourne.

Jason Bourne is a fictional character featured in books and movies about a CIA assassin.

The man’s real name is Jonathan William Chapman, 45.

He faces a charge for resisting arrest.