× Drama instructor at Newcomerstown High School facing charges for inappropriate relationship with student

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio – A teacher and drama director at Newcomerstown High School faces sexual battery charges.

According to district superintendent Jeff Staggs, the charges stem from an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Adam Lefler is on unpaid administrative leave, according to a statement from the superintendent.

The school board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss the matter.

“All of us work in education because we care about children. We’re sickened by these charges,” Staggs statement reads.

Lefler is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail.