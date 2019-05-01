Dig This: AJ shows us the proper way to plant for success

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This time of year is a great time to plant perennials, trees and shrubs, but do you know how to plant the right way? AJ Petitti shared some tips with Fox 8's Scott Sabol to give your plants best chance for good growth.
AJ's team also complied some tips to help us all plant for success this time of year. "No matter what perennials, trees, or shrubs you choose to plant this season, be sure to follow these 6 steps for success:
- Select a site that matches the plant’s needs (i.e. sunny spot for a sun-loving plant, shady spot for a shade-loving plant).
- Dig a hole twice the width of the plant container but only about three-quarter deep (slightly shallow).
- Place the plant in the hole, mixing in Petitti Planting Mix or a similar soilless mixture and backfilling the hole 50/50 with mix and existing soil as you go.
- Make sure the crown of the plant is exposed and its soil level matches the surrounding area. Don’t plant too deep or bury the crown, or you risk drowning the plant.
- Sprinkle Espoma Bio-tone just one time around the base of the plant, which serves as an excellent organic starter fertilizer that contains the right blend of nutrients to support new plants.
- Then immediately apply Espoma Holly-tone (if an acid-loving or evergreen plant) or Plant-tone (if any other type of plant) fertilizer; water in; re-apply end of June.
- Some of the flowering perennials AJ suggests planting now include Itoh Peony, celebrated for its sturdy stems that support the large, beautiful, heavy peony flowers and don’t flop like older varieties of peony; Scabiosa (aka Pincushion Flower), known for its ability to attract butterflies and also bloom from spring all the way through fall; Rhododendron, a classic early spring bloomer; and Azalea, an excellent spring bloomer that does really well in Northeast Ohio, particularly if you plant it on the east/north sides of your home and in well-drained soil."