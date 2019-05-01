× David’s Potato Casserole

Preheat oven 400

2 quart casserole dish (approx.)

2 tbs unsalted butter

4-5 lbs russet, golden or Idaho potatoes

2 c. Heavy whipping cream

2 cloves garlic minced

3 or 4 tsp thyme leaves stems removed

1 tbs minced shallot

1 ½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp fresh cracked pepper

4-5 oz. Grated gruyere cheese

3 oz grated parmesan (or Romano)

Butter a 2 qt casserole dish and set aside.

In a small bowl, mix cheese together and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine whipping cream, garlic, thyme, shallot, salt and pepper.

Add 2/3 of the cheese mixture to this bowl and set aside.

Now comes the fun part. Peel the potatoes and cut into 1/8 inch slices. Add them to the large bowl of cream mixture. Using a mandolin to slice the potatoes makes this job easier.

When all of the potatoes are sliced and in the cream mixture, it’s time to start stacking them in the casserole. Stack them on edge, like rolls of coins. As you go, keep tossing the loose ones in the creamy cheese mixture to keep them coated. When the dish is packed tight, pour enough of the left over creamy cheese mixture to fill the casserole about halfway up the side. Cover with foil tightly and place in 400 degree oven for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, remove foil and return dish to oven for another 30 minutes.. Now, spread remaining cheese over the casserole and return to the oven uncovered for another 30 minutes (about 90 minutes total).

Allow to cool slightly and serve.

If you are taking this to someone’s house, save the last step (cheese and final 30 minutes) until you arrive. Or if you are going to eat soon after you arrive, just do it at home. It stays warm for a long time.

Enjoy!