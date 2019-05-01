Browns players making an impact in the community

CLEVELAND – Fans expect big things when the Cleveland Browns hit the field again this fall, but we found some of the players already making an impact on your streets.

Several players stopped at Edwins Butcher Shop in Cleveland Wednesday to donate $75,000 and show support for the program.

Edwins, in Cleveland’s Shaker Square, offers fine French cuisine and ex-offenders training and a chance at a new career.

“They offer hope and a second chance,” said Kendall Lamm, an offensive tackle for the Browns. “He is giving people an opportunity. I have had family members incarcerated and I know how hard it is for them to get back into the community and be part of everything. This program is impressive. It helps a lot of people get that second chance.”

Christian Kirksey , a Browns linebacker, and Seth DeValve, a tight end, say the players believe it’s important to support the community.

“The community supports us and we want to give back,” Kirksey said. “The Browns organization really cares. We aren’t just athletes we want to be the type of people kids look up to. I am very impressed with what they are doing here. It’s simply amazing.”

