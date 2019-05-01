× Beloved swan at Canton vineyard dies after being hit by car

CANTON, Ohio– Gervasi Vineyard in Canton is mourning the loss of one its beloved swans.

Guiseppe was hit by a car and killed while trying to cross 55th Street NE to the pond at Rice’s Nursery. His body was found Sunday morning.

The vineyard said Guiseppe and his partner, Gina, look for nesting sites each spring and that involves crossing the busy street.

“Since Swans mate for life, we are very concerned for Gina’s well being,” Gervasi Vineyard said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on a male swan that needs a home should contact the vineyard.