Baker Mayfield hosting two-day football training camp for kids

MAYFIELD, Ohio — Your kids could have the chance to train with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield this summer.

Mayfield is hosting the “Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp” at Mayfield High School June 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Throughout the two-day camp, Mayfield and football coaches will provides hands-on instruction, offer tips, fundamental football skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a fun, positive environment.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1 through 8. Campers will be placed in small groups based on age to ensure each child gets maximum instruction.

The camp will be staffed by some of the greater Cleveland area’s top high school and college coaches.

“At ProCamps, we pride ourselves on ensuring that camp is not simply an ‘athlete appearance.’ The comprehensive camp experience is great for athletes of all skill levels, whether they are new to the game or have been playing for years. Individual and team awards will be given in each age group. We are committed to providing your child with the experience of a lifetime at an affordable price,” the company wrote on their website.

The camp costs $199 and includes the following:

a souvenir autograph from Baker Mayfield (item provided – outside items not permitted)

a camp team photo with Baker Mayfield

a limited-edition Baker Mayfield Football ProCamp t-shirt

additional upgrades available during checkout

Group rates are available. Those interested in bringing a team, school group or group of friends should contact Kyle at kvolp@procamps.com.

