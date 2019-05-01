Alex Trebek says he has ‘surges of deep, deep sadness’ amid cancer battle

Alex Trebek stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday to update people on his health battle.

Trebek announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

“People all over America have been sharing their good thoughts, their advice, their prayers,” he said. “And I feel it’s been making a difference.”

Trebek says his oncologist says he’s doing well, but he often has “surges of deep, deep sadness.”

He says his cancer indicator numbers are starting to go down and he’ll be doing chemo again next week.