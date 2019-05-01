Akron Zoo mourns passing of 36-year-old penguin

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Zoo announced the passing of its 36-year-old Humboldt penguin, Emmanuelle.

Her care team made the decision to humanely euthanize her on Thursday because she was no longer responding to treatment.

Mostly called Emma, she was the oldest zoo-born female Humboldt penguin in any Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited facility, the zoo said on Wednesday.

She hatched at the Milwaukee County Zoo on April 23, 1983 and arrived at the Akron Zoo in October 2004. The median life expectancy is 16 and a half years.

The Akron Zoo said Emma went into “retirement” in 2013 and was being treated for age-related conditions.