AG William Barr won't testify before House panel Thursday

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has told members of the House Judiciary Committee that he will not testify before their committee Thursday.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. The people weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The attorney general was asked to testify before the committee about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

His refusal to attend the hearing is likely to cause a further rift with congressional Democrats who have accused him of trying to spin Mueller’s report to favor the president.

Barr appeared Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

