13-year-old who died after attack by classmates in Houston had undiagnosed brain tumor

HOUSTON, Texas – A medical examiner has determined 13-year-old Kashala Francis died due to complications of intracranial neoplasm.

The brain tumor was found after Francis was violently attacked at school.

The child died last week.

Doctors say the tumor in her head may have been exacerbated by the fight, according to KTRK.

Kashala’s mother said her daughter was jumped by two girls on her way home from school.

She slipped into a coma days later.

Houston police are investigating.

