Woman attacked by bees when wind blows hive on top of her head



TEMPE, Arizona – A woman was stung 30 times by a swarm of bees in Tempe, Arizona Monday.

The woman was picking up her son from daycare when the wind knocked a beehive out of tree. It fell on the woman’s head.

“Yes, it fell directly on my head. I heard it explode on my head,” the woman told KPHO.

The woman was stung on her head, shoulders, arms and fingers.

She said she took a shower and took Benadryl before going to the hospital.

She was checked out, but is now back at home.