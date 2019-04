Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A water main break in Cleveland Monday afternoon caused the sewer to collapse and a huge sinkhole to form, according to Cleveland Water.

Crews are on the scene at W. 70th St. trying to repair the 12-inch main.

The repairs were expected to be complete Monday evening, but the work was still underway Tuesday.

About 44 customers are without water.

W. 70th St. is closed at Detroit Ave. through Father Caruso Drive.