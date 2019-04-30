× US Air Guitar Championship returns to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio- The road to the U.S. Air Guitar Championship goes through Northeast Ohio.

The Winchester Music Tavern on Madison Avenue in Lakewood will host the Cleveland leg of the national air guitar tournament. Up to 20 competitors will take the state on June 8 for a chance to win $300 and qualify for the U.S. Air Guitar Championship Semi-Final round in Nashville.

Last year’s winner, Leigh “AirLeigh Legal” Melendez will return to defend the title.

The guitarists perform to a 60-second segment of a song of their choice. They are judged on technical merit, stage presence and “airness.”

Tickets are $7 in advance and $12 day of the show. Proceeds benefit Harvest for Hunger and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. It’s $15 to enter the competition and participants must be 18 years or old.

