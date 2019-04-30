Stutzman Farms recalls pastry flour

MILLERSBURG, Ohio – Stutzman Farms has recalled its Organic Golden Pastry Flour due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

Products were sold to retailers across Ohio.

All lots of the product with a sell by date through 10/26/19 are being recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

If you have questions, call Stutzman Farms at 330-674-1289.

