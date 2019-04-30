× Solon High School ranked sixth in the state by U.S. News and World Report

SOLON, Ohio– U.S. News and World Report ranked Solon High School sixth best in the state of Ohio.

The publication released its annual list of the top schools in the country on Tuesday. It reviewed more than 23,000 public high schools and ranked more than 17,000 of them.

Factors include college readiness, math and read proficiency, graduation rates, and underserved student performance.

“Today’s news that Solon High School received such high marks in the 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings is a reflection of the hard work by students and staff in classrooms every day,” the Solon City School District said in a statement on Tuesday.

“An honor such as this is just one touch point in time but it demonstrates the high achievement of all Solon students in mastering rigorous coursework. This ranking is also important because of its focus on college and career readiness. Helping students prepare for future success and become contributing, ethical citizens is integral in the educational program here in Solon.”

Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati topped the list of Ohio high schools.

Other Northeast Ohio schools performed well, including Aurora High School at No. 9, Hudson High School at No. 11, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at No. 17, Rocky River High School at No. 19 and Orange High School at No. 20.

See the entire ranking here