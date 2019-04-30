Show Info: April 30, 2019
Recognizing Local High School Talent
Today we announced the nominees for the 2019 Dazzle Awards presented by Pat & John Chapman. Click here to see the list of nominees. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/2019-dazzle-awards
Extra sweet partnership
Twin sisters are combining their successful businesses for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Melissa Simon from Messy Aprons and Melinda Heidecker from Precious Petals Florist will be offering floral arrangements with cheesecake. https://www.facebook.com/messyaprons/
Healing with Horses
Nestled down in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks is an amazing organization committed to empowering children and adults through horseback riding. It’s called Valley Riding. To learn more including volunteer opportunities visit www.valleyriding.org
Benefit Horse Festival
Sunday, August 4th 11:30a-4:30p
Rocky River Stable
19901 Puritas Ave., Cleveland
Shop Small in Hubbard
It’s the perfect reason to get out and explore this weekend. Shop Small Hubbard’s Spring Fling is Saturday May 14th on Main & Liberty Streets in Hubbard.
Vacation with Canary Travel
Canary Travel announced its Fall Group to Royalton Bavaro in Punta Cana. The trip is scheduled for September 24-October 1st. Luxury Jr Suites start at $1549.00 (based on double occupancy). Other room categories are available. Call for single rates! 216.252.1000. www.CanaryTravel.com
Cooking with Yuzu
The chef from Yuzu shared a recipe for a popular vegan dish. Yuzu is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.yuzulakewood.com