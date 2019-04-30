× Show Info: April 30, 2019

Recognizing Local High School Talent

Today we announced the nominees for the 2019 Dazzle Awards presented by Pat & John Chapman. Click here to see the list of nominees. http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/2019-dazzle-awards

Extra sweet partnership

Twin sisters are combining their successful businesses for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. Melissa Simon from Messy Aprons and Melinda Heidecker from Precious Petals Florist will be offering floral arrangements with cheesecake. https://www.facebook.com/messyaprons/

Healing with Horses

Nestled down in the Rocky River Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks is an amazing organization committed to empowering children and adults through horseback riding. It’s called Valley Riding. To learn more including volunteer opportunities visit www.valleyriding.org

Benefit Horse Festival

Sunday, August 4th 11:30a-4:30p

Rocky River Stable

19901 Puritas Ave., Cleveland

Shop Small in Hubbard

It’s the perfect reason to get out and explore this weekend. Shop Small Hubbard’s Spring Fling is Saturday May 14th on Main & Liberty Streets in Hubbard.

Vacation with Canary Travel

Canary Travel announced its Fall Group to Royalton Bavaro in Punta Cana. The trip is scheduled for September 24-October 1st. Luxury Jr Suites start at $1549.00 (based on double occupancy). Other room categories are available. Call for single rates! 216.252.1000. www.CanaryTravel.com

Cooking with Yuzu

The chef from Yuzu shared a recipe for a popular vegan dish. Yuzu is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood. www.yuzulakewood.com