LIVE VIDEO: 2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Posted 6:30 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07PM, April 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It’s unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

