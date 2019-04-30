Scientists studying whether human breast milk is beneficial for adults

Scientists are studying whether human breast milk, which is good for infants, is beneficial for adults.

Breast milk containes human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs).

The complex carbohydrates have immediate and long-term benefits in infant health.

Researchers believe the compounds may help adults with Crohn’s disease, arthritis and other ailments.

According to WQAD, researchers are working to isolate small amounts of HMO’s in donated breast milk. Synthesized molecules will then be used to fight immune disorders, viral and bacterial pathogens, and chronic inflammation in animal and cell cultures.