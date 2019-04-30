× Police seek clues, motive for slayings of four in their home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio— Investigators are sweeping an apartment complex in a suburban community in Ohio seeking clues to learning who killed three women and a man found dead in their home and why.

Divers returned Tuesday to a pond near the apartment home as part of the property-wide search. West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said there was no new information available Tuesday.

Township police said Monday they were interviewing witnesses and following up on leads. They said they hadn’t identified any suspects.

A man identified as a resident of the apartment called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members down and bleeding. Neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

Names and other details weren’t released.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said they believed the victims had worshipped there.