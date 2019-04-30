Playhouse Square announces 2019 Dazzle Award nominees

Today we announced the nominees for the 2019 Dazzle Awards presented by Pat & John Chapman. Click here to see the list of nominees.  http://www.playhousesquare.org/events/detail/2019-dazzle-awards

