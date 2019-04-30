Maple Heights police need help catching restaurant robbery suspect

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant Saturday.

Maple Heights police received a call for an armed robbery at the Rascal House restaurant on Northfield Road.

Detectives say a masked man with a gun rushed into the business and demanded money from the employees. Cash was taken from the register and the man fled on foot.

Police say the suspect is described as a young black male, wearing a black ski-type mask and distinctive dark-colored clothing; he pointed a silver handgun at employees.

No arrests have been made and detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com, or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.