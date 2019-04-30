Local couple offering reward for their missing service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Denise and Roger Rhinehart of Huntington Township can barely sleep, barely eat.

“I haven’t come to bed since Saturday,” said Denise.

Their black poodle, Jodi, went missing Saturday from their home on State Route 58 and Stewart Rd in Lorain County.

“Jodi is trained to stay by our sides. She has a perimeter in the house and the property that she goes. She is 9 years old; she has never left,” said Denise.

Denise and Roger spend at least 12 hours a day searching side streets and nearby woods but Jodi is nowhere to be found.

“We basically suspect someone picked her up. She never leaves the property and I’ve looked everywhere,” said Roger.

The couple says Jodi never leaves because she is a trained service dog for Denise, who suffers from fibromyalgia, along with depression and anxiety.

“She is trained to offer me physical mobility support. She helps when I’m having bad days; she helps me walk stable,” said Denise.

Now the couple is offering a $1,000 reward for Jodi’s return.

“Bring her back, no questions asked; just bring her back,” said Roger.