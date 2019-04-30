Jobs, sports, transportation cut in Euclid City Schools budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - The Euclid Board of Education announced drastic cuts in a special called meeting Monday night.

According to the board, voters' failure to renew an emergency levy in 2018 left the district short $5.6 million dollars that it used in the operating budget.

The cuts will be felt at all schools.

Transportation will be reduced to a state minimum.

That means only students one through eight who live more than two miles from school will receive transportation.

All preschool and kindergarten students will continue to receive transportation.

A total of 21 positions will be cut, including teaching positions in music and art, technology and gym.

Tennis, golf and cheerleading will be cut.

The district will also reduce athletic programs to one eighth-grade team for each sport.

Drill Team, Student Council, School Newspaper and a long list of after school porgrams will be cut.

The district has also implemented a pay freeze for the 2019-2020 school year.

You can find more details on the cuts here.