Hummingbird returns to visit man who nursed him back to health every year

GROVETOWN, Georgia – A man who lives in Grovetown, Georgia gets a special visitor every year.

Mike Cardenaz says four years ago, he met a hummingbird who needed his help.

“Several of his feathers in his wings were broken off and he couldn’t take flight,” Cardenaz told WRDW.

He named him Buzz and nursed him back to health.

“He would fly around the yard and come back when he got exhausted because that was his comfort zone until he finally took off for the winter,” said Cardenaz.

Cardenaz says Buzz will land on his hand when he arrives, letting him know it is the same bird.