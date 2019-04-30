× Giordano’s Pizzeria coming to Canton

CANTON, Ohio– Canton will soon be home to Chicago deep dish pizza.

Giordano’s Pizzeria plans to open in Belden Village before the end of the year.

“With the success of our locations in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio has proved to be a very welcoming market for us and we are excited to bring our famous pizza to Canton,” a spokeswoman for Giordano’s said.

The first location opened on Chicago’s south side in 1974. There are now more than 50 locations, most in Illinois.