Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer to host 29th Cleveland Clinic Children’s Gala

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Vinny Mercurio has been through more in his young life than any person should have to endure in a lifetime.

The 11-year-old from Brunswick will be honored with the Courage Award at the 29th Annual Cleveland Clinic Children's Gala.

Vinny suffered a massive brain bleed last year that left him unable to walk or talk. But thanks to intense speech, physical, recreational and occupational therapy at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital for Rehabilitation, Vinny is talking, back at school, and walking with the assistance of a walker.

He and his mother, Betty, stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer, who is hosting the gala, about how important the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital was to Vinny's recovery.

Emma Kealy also stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning. She is a "Kids Give Back" honoree for her work raising money at St. Rita School in Solon. To donate, click here.