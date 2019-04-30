× FBI warns businesses after St. Ambrose Catholic Parish hacked

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is warning businesses after St. Ambrose Catholic Parish was hacked.

The church in Brunswick is missing $1.75 million. Father Bob Stec said the parish’s payment to a construction company did not arrive.

“Perpetrators were able to deceive us into believing Marcus Brothers had changed their bank and wiring instructions,” Father Stec said in a letter to parishioners.

The FBI and Brunswick police are investigating the business email compromise scam.

“BEC is extremely sophisticated and can utilize various deception techniques to fool individuals,” the FBI said in a news release on Tuesday.

Scammers use a variety of tools including spoofing email accounts and websites with slight variations on legitimate addresses, and bogus emails believed to be from a trusted sender that prompt victims to reveal confidential information.

The FBI encourages financial managers and CFOs to verbally verify authenticity of money requests. Businesses should also keep firewalls turned on, update antivirus software and be careful with downloads.