Father, son and daughter set to graduate together

YPSILANTI, Michigan – Pat McGill is graduating from Eastern Michigan University this spring.

He’ll graduate with his son Ryan and his daughter Megan.

“We’ve always been pretty close as a family, so doing something like this, it’s – I mean there’s not many people that can say they walked with their sibling and their parent,” Ryan said in an interview with FOX 2. “So pretty grateful for that.”

Pat has been a police officer with EMU public safety for two decades. He’s been taking classes for years.

Regan met her degree requirements in May, Ryan in December.

Instead of staggering the celebrations, the three decided to celebrate together.

Pat is graduating in construction management. Ryan is getting a degree in exercise science. Regan is getting a degree in psychology and women’s and gender studies.