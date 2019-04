DALLAS — Former Ohio State University Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott warmed tens of thousands of hearts Monday at a Dallas Stars game.

Elliott, now a running back for the Dallas Cowboys, was at Game 3 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when a young boy was hit with a puck.

Elliott promptly went to the boy to cheer him up.

The Dallas Cowboys posted several photos of the kind act on Facebook, and they’ve gotten thousands of reactions and shares.