Dump truck wedged under pedestrian bridge removed after several hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A dump truck hit a pedestrian bridge at Chard Avenue and E. 49th Street, causing the truck to get stuck.

The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck was stuck in an upright position.

FOX 8 crews report the driver is okay.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is evaluating the next steps.

It’s unclear if the structural integrity of the bridge is compromised.

Amanda McFarland with ODOT says inspectors are on site.

They will determine how much damage was done.

The right two lanes of I-77 north and southbound between Fleet and Pershing avenues were closed while the truck was removed.

Crews got the truck unstuck just after 10 a.m.

Cleveland fire reports the roads are being reopened around 10:30 a.m. as crews evaluate the safety of the pedestrian bridge.

