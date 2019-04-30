Live: Dump truck stuck after hitting pedestrian bridge near I-77



CLEVELAND, Ohio – A dump truck has hit a pedestrian bridge at Chard Avenue and E. 49th Street, causing the truck to get stuck.

The accident happened before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland fire is on scene.

The truck is stuck in an upright position.

FOX 8 crews report the driver is okay.

Crews on scene say they may have to close I-77 when they remove the truck.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is evaluating the next steps.

It’s unclear if the structural integrity of the bridge is compromised.

Amanda McFarland with ODOT says inspectors are on site.

They will determine how much damage was done.

Stay with FOX 8 as this story develops.