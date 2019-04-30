Dog cares for kittens after their mom passes away

STOW, Ohio — Animals are so amazing — and a local woman’s story about her pup is one of the many reasons why.

FOX 8 viewer Natalie Johnson, of Stow, Ohio, told us her 10-year-old dog named Kojo has become a “mommy” to four kittens.

The sweet little felines lost their mom this week, Natalie said, so the lab stepped in to help.

Natalie said the two-week-old kittens are now eating, gaining weight and healthy thanks to Kojo, who never leaves their side.

Natalie shared adorable photos with us, showing the kittens snuggled up with Kojo. She thinks the kittens may be ready for adoption by the end of May.